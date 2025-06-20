Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires 84,358 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,358 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 1.3% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $20,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 73,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.93. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

