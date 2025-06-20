Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 8,743 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 413.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,560,000 after buying an additional 579,549 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 51,696 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

