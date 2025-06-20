TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after buying an additional 11,255,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,212,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,272 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Comcast by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $44.50 price target on Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.26 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $127.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

