Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.30.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $392.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $413.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

