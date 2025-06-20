Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) CFO Sells $275,425.00 in Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $275,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,110 shares in the company, valued at $18,190,168.70. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.86 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The company has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.63.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

