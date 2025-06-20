OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 4,305 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 126.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises about 0.9% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 41.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 131,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after acquiring an additional 38,749 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Argus raised shares of Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.33.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $494.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $490.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $422.69 and a 1 year high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $3,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,964,243.54. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $368,706.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,575.04. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,569 shares of company stock worth $8,322,279. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

