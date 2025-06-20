Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,637,205,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after buying an additional 9,128,380 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,005,000. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,038 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 16.2%

IEFA stock opened at $81.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.96. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

