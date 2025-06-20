True Link Financial Advisors LLC Sells 228 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354,187 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,310 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,299,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,657 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $294.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

