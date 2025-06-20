ORG Partners LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 756.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 31,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,931,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $177.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.04 and a 200-day moving average of $175.45. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.