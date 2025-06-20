Promising Pharmaceutical Stocks Worth Watching – June 19th

Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., and Gilead Sciences are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are equity shares of companies engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of medicinal drugs. By buying these shares, investors participate in the financial performance of firms that create therapies ranging from generic medications to innovative specialty treatments. The value of pharmaceutical stocks is often driven by clinical trial results, regulatory approvals or rejections, patent expirations and broader healthcare policy changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY stock traded down $6.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $784.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,357. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $743.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $778.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $801.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.26. The company had a trading volume of 21,939,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,963,283. The company has a market capitalization of $199.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $134.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock remained flat at $108.00 during trading on Thursday. 11,961,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,763,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.53. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $64.86 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The firm has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Recommended Stories