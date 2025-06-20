United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 165,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,411 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $99.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

