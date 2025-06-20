Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Has $174,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,468 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,367,267,000. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,345.2% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 834,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,183,000 after purchasing an additional 832,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,993,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 805,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,347,000 after purchasing an additional 528,761 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $405.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.03. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

