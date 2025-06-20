Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Acquires 93 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 0.9% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in Amgen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 4,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.1% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $289.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.89. The company has a market capitalization of $155.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.22.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

