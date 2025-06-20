Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 1,700 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises approximately 1.2% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Welltower by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,666,000 after purchasing an additional 128,090 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,936,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,114,000 after purchasing an additional 285,015 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Welltower by 23,204.3% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $153.06 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.61 and its 200-day moving average is $142.69. The company has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a PE ratio of 87.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

