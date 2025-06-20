OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $47.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $51.83 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $68.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

