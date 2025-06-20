iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $209.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.