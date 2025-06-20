Congress Park Capital LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on C shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $78.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.39%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

