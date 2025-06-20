Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $104,173,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $258.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $247.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total transaction of $197,005.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,219.12. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,525. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,111 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,283. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.