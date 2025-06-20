Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 400.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in shares of Southern by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp cut shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.93.

NYSE SO opened at $88.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $97.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.64%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

