Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 2.1% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025,564 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718,291 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,949,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,280,000 after acquiring an additional 478,833 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,325,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,141 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $23.77.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

