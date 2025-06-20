Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Acquires 145 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,228,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,782,521,000 after purchasing an additional 538,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,883,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,317,000 after buying an additional 327,637 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,173,000 after buying an additional 5,204,309 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,258,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,422,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,953,000 after buying an additional 655,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:ICE opened at $179.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.78 and a twelve month high of $182.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.58.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total value of $26,883,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,101,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,667,570.10. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,876. This trade represents a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,796,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.