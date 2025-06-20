Martin Worley Group Trims Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Martin Worley Group lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. Martin Worley Group’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,012,000 after acquiring an additional 23,025,564 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718,291 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646,591 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,325,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,141 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $23.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

