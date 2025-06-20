L.M. Kohn & Company Buys 1,140 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,024,119,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,198,000 after acquiring an additional 160,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $199.14 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.27. The stock has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

