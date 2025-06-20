Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $834,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $182.44 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.93 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.