Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

XBI stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.83. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $105.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

