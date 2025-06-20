Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Has $1.46 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 364,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,623,000 after buying an additional 29,850 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 71,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auour Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 145,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $51.16 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

