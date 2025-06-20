L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases 728 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Quartz Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.53 and its 200-day moving average is $109.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.