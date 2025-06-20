Citizens & Northern Corp Acquires 243 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.17.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

