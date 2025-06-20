Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Invests $209,000 in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in GSK by 20.9% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 25,402 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $38.66 on Friday. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.79.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.4216 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on GSK shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

Get Our Latest Report on GSK

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.