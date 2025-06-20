Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $2,328,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,124,330,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315,159 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $407,730,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $274,694,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581,030 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5%

Pfizer stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.