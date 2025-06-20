RF&L Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.0% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $549.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $526.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

