Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $135.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

