Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $708,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,640,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,624,000 after buying an additional 3,211,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,789,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,443,000 after buying an additional 2,460,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,948,000 after buying an additional 850,763 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 19,485,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,268,000 after buying an additional 1,341,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.72.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

