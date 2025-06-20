Compass Ion Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 54,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $28.20 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.62.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

