Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.35. The company has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

