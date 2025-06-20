Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Lowered by DMKC Advisory Services LLC

DMKC Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of DMKC Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. DMKC Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after buying an additional 10,807,527 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132,168 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,087,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,089 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,802,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3%

VEA stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $56.91.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

