Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.30 Million in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 180,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 49,650 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average is $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $68.92.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

