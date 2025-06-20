Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 112,878 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 51.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,878 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 287,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 62,357 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $82.48 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2718 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

