ORG Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

ORG Partners LLC cut its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 63.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,670 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of ORG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,882,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,271.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,815,000.

QQQM opened at $217.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.24. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $222.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

