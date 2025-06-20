Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,878,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,513,000 after purchasing an additional 764,970 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,493 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,672,000 after purchasing an additional 999,882 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,975,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,740,000 after buying an additional 186,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,478,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,201,000 after purchasing an additional 148,960 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $105.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.94. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.