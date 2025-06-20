Avior Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:MCD opened at $289.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.84.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

