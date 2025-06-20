River Street Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

River Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,944 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,600,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $8,158,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush set a $500.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.67.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total transaction of $732,560.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,546.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $322.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 176.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.66 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

