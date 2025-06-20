Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,873 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 271,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Walmart by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 885,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,960,000 after buying an additional 599,257 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $95.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.13. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.55 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $758.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $166,795.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,693,090.29. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,166,630.71. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,294 shares of company stock worth $12,656,659 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

