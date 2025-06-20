Clear Point Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $87.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $90.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

