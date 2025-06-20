Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 50 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $9,707,143.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,329 shares in the company, valued at $71,820,433.62. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total value of $5,547,815.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. HSBC downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res cut Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.11.

NYSE:TRV opened at $264.93 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $277.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.22.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

