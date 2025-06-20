Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 4,540 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 43,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,094,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $46.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

