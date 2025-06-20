Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 254 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:COP opened at $93.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $118.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.30.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

