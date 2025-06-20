7,548 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,381,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 15,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 13.1% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.0% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $460,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $346.41 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.63. The company has a market cap of $344.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

