Clarius Group LLC Has $388,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,295,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,388,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,044 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Welltower by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,096,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,674,826,000 after purchasing an additional 318,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $3,943,892,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,706,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,782,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,989,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,231 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Welltower Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of WELL stock opened at $153.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $158.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.69.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

