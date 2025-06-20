Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $548,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IJH stock opened at $60.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

